Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $154.65 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Catalent worth $154,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 7.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,639 shares of company stock worth $8,420,018. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTLT opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

