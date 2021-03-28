Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $165.67 Million Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Berry Global Group worth $165,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at about $929,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 119,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 111,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 436,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Citigroup increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $3,078,000 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

