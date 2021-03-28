Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 189,585 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $162,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.05.

CHKP stock opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

