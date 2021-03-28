Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 123,818 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,818 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Agilent Technologies worth $148,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,837,000 after purchasing an additional 68,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A opened at $125.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.14 and a 1 year high of $136.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.