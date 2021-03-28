Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 157,921 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,968 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,921 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Xilinx worth $187,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $16,649,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,522,000 after buying an additional 187,090 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Xilinx by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,936 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.94.

XLNX stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.96 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

