Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 249,357 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Microchip Technology worth $144,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.9% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $155.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

