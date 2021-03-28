Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,170 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of The Trade Desk worth $160,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,980.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $671.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 229.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $784.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $733.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.50 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

