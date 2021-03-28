Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 453,604 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,408,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453,604 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Cerner worth $188,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERN. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.94.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $58.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.