Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 686,118 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,584,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 6.62% of Terex worth $159,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Insiders sold 178,104 shares of company stock worth $7,349,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX opened at $46.41 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -773.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $786.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.86 million. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

