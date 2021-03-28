Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,970 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $157,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,473,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total transaction of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,001,723.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock worth $94,669,312 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR opened at $350.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.88. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 106.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

