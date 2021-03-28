Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,056,893 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,056,893 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Weyerhaeuser worth $152,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 186,386 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,547 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 131,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

