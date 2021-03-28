Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 129,569 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,071,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.86% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $150,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.26 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

