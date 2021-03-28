Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 268,420 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,420 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of CoStar Group worth $177,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 in the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $816.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $852.78 and a 200 day moving average of $868.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $520.17 and a one year high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $904.58.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.