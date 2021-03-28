Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 410,334 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,142,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410,334 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 2.31% of Grubhub worth $159,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Grubhub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,187.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,031 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $61.56 on Friday. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $85.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

