Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 767,621 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,828,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,621 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Carrier Global worth $144,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after purchasing an additional 402,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,355,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,555,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Carrier Global Company Profile

