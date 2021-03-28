Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 798,133 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 798,133 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Duke Realty worth $159,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Realty by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 775,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after buying an additional 98,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRE opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

