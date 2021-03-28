Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,495 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Aflac worth $141,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

NYSE AFL opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,230 shares of company stock worth $5,962,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

