Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 181.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $78,333.60.

Get Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $$7.85 during midday trading on Friday. 20,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.