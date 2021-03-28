Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 155.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 41,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 14,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,960. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

