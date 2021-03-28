Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,000 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 707,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NUV opened at $10.98 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $11.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

