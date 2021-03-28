Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

JTA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,315. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 63.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the third quarter worth $127,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 377.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 84,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

