NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.57. The company had a trading volume of 9,099,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $318.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $238.39 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

