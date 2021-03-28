NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Achieves $414.86 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $65.10 or 0.00117144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $414.86 million and approximately $7,562.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00227951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.75 or 0.00955125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00052155 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00079365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00030126 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,922,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,373,083 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

