Ocean Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $47.75 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $614.79 million and approximately $47.75 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00048262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00624184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024082 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

