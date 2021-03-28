Oddz (ODDZ) Tops One Day Volume of $5.68 Million

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Oddz has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Oddz has a total market cap of $22.13 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.38 or 0.00220081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $489.48 or 0.00887479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00050868 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00079122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00028719 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,220,000 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

