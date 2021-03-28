ODUWA (OWC) Trading 11.7% Lower This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $10,923.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,414.18 or 0.99729003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034889 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001450 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

