Offshift Reaches Market Cap of $20.15 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $7.72 or 0.00013813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 46.4% against the dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $20.15 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,965.24 or 1.00108065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00034879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00086961 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001381 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001800 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,610,000 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

