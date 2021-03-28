OKB Price Down 5.9% This Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, OKB has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.38 or 0.00023917 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $802.95 million and approximately $165.54 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00612693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00024075 BTC.

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

