OMG Network Market Cap Tops $821.84 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $821.84 million and $651.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $5.86 or 0.00010530 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.43 or 0.00482363 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001965 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

OMG Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.