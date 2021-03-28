Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $8.26

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.26 or 0.00014762 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $4.65 million and $1.30 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00329727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,183 coins and its circulating supply is 562,867 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

