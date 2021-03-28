ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $143,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 37,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.94, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

