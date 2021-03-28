OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.57.

Several research firms have commented on ONEW. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

ONEW traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The stock had a trading volume of 70,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,399. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $581.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.85.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $60,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,724 shares of company stock worth $1,046,831.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,793,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 188,698 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

