Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Ontology has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.20 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00002690 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.30 or 0.00252433 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ontology Coin Trading

