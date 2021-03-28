Opacity (OPCT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.47 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 38.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded 140.2% higher against the US dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $19.96 million and $2.47 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00228699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $509.88 or 0.00917588 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00079933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028766 BTC.

Opacity Token Profile

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opacity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

