Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Reaches $2.46 on Major Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for about $2.46 or 0.00004452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00024701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.00623252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024226 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Predict Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.