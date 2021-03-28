Opium Hits Market Capitalization of $25.80 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Opium has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Opium has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and approximately $274,378.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be bought for about $6.20 or 0.00011184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.80 or 0.00221517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.81 or 0.00888945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00050923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00078107 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00028193 BTC.

About Opium

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

