OptionRoom Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00004463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $30.08 million and $976,107.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00220123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.30 or 0.00885598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00028728 BTC.

OptionRoom Profile

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.