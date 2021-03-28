Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.

RKNEF opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Optiva has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $43.01.

About Optiva

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time billing, charging, policy management, and user experience.

