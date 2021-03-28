Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 230.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.
RKNEF opened at $26.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Optiva has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $43.01.
About Optiva
