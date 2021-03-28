Orbimed Advisors LLC Acquires 168,000 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.7% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $197,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Shares of VRTX traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,295. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

