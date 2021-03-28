Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,740,887 Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,740,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,053,000. Silverback Therapeutics makes up about 3.5% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 26.43% of Silverback Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $18,081,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,033,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,377,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 229,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,899. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33.

SBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

