Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $108.81 Million Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,800 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 3.69% of NanoString Technologies worth $108,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,143,000 after acquiring an additional 52,455 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $166,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,394.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

