Orbimed Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 248.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,900 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Guardant Health worth $69,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at $947,643.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.57. 569,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,669. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.