Orbimed Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 1.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Centene worth $119,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,250 shares of company stock worth $2,136,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

