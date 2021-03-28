Orbimed Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics accounts for about 1.5% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 13.92% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $170,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the period. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,895,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5,323.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 149,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 112,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $311,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,383 shares in the company, valued at $27,255,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,250 shares of company stock worth $782,149 in the last quarter.

ARQT stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.13. 88,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,986. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

