Orbimed Advisors LLC Invests $99.70 Million in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,698,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Anthem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,562 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,171. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.98. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.16 and a 52 week high of $372.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.81.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

