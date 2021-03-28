Orbimed Advisors LLC Makes New $153.07 Million Investment in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,847,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,071,000. Kinnate Biopharma comprises approximately 1.3% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 9.27% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,606,000.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNTE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. 58,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,614. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.42.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNTE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.