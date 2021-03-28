Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases 52,700 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of DexCom worth $103,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,486. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.61 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $383.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.76, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,477,737. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

