Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases 63,554,394 Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 687.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,803,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 63,554,394 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned about 93.85% of Xtant Medical worth $87,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Xtant Medical by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251,002 shares during the period.

XTNT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 96,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.58.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

