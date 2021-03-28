Orbimed Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,400,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,047,000. AbCellera Biologics makes up 3.0% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.16% of AbCellera Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $420,515,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $165,189,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $153,086,000. Finally, Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,847,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,901. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $71.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. The company also develops next-generation transgenic mice that provide a source of fully-human antibodies for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates.

