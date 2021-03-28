Orbimed Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 862,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,300 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $92,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.98. 6,596,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,617. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

